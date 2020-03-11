Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Water Board comes up with Rs 50 crore Summer Action Plan

Under the initiative, 230 additional tankers are being deployed in addition to the existing ones and the tanker would be delivered within 48 hrs from booking time

Osman Sagar develops cracks as the lake has dried up even before the commencement of summer in the State

Osman Sagar develops cracks as the lake has dried up even before the commencement of summer in the State | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address drinking water problem during the ensuing summer months, the  Hyderabad  Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has come out with a Summer Action Plan-2020 to avoid disruptions in water supply.Also, good news for consumers is that water tankers would be supplied within 48 hours of booking unlike in the past where they would take a week to 10 days. Under this initiative, 230 additional tankers are being deployed in addition to the existing ones.

With mercury levels steadily rising in the city, the water board has come with a summer action plan to ensure timely and sufficient supply of drinking water across the city.HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore held a meeting here on Tuesday on the Summer Action Plan-2020. A sum of `50 crore has been sanctioned to the Operation and Maintenance wing to take up works.  They include repairs to 639 hand pumps and power bore wells, pumps and motors and electrical installations.

Additional water filling stations will be made operational  for use in summer only in addition to the 110 currently being operated in different areas.

Out of the total 6,430 borewells, about 5,013 are in working condition and the remaining have dried up.
A team of 10 special officers has been appointed to monitor water supplies during Summer-2020 to avoid disruption of supplies besides initiating action against those failing to supply water as per schedule.
Further, a third party agency survey will also be conducted with 100 members to inspect work sites and check the quality of works, besides supplies, Dana Kishore said.

Moreover, about 404 tail-end points with 39,996 service connections, which are not getting water supply properly, have been identified and they will be rectified by this month end, officials said. In order to avoid wastage of water, non-revenue works has been taken up by the water board for 217 works at an estimated cost of `22.52 crore to save 5.39 MGD of water.

To take up repair works on 639 hand pumps
A sum of `50 crore has been sanctioned to the Operation and Maintenance wing to take up works. They include repairs to 639 hand pumps and power bore wells, pumps and motors and electrical installations. Additional water filling stations will be made operational  for use in summer only in addition to the 110 currently being operated in different areas

