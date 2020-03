By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster working for a food delivery platform, was run over by a speeding bus that is under hire by TSRTC at Miyapur on Tuesday. The victim L Suman was wearing a helmet, but the bus crushed him along with the helmet.

According to the police, around 8.45 am, a speeding bus belonging to Zaheerabad depot hit his bike from the rear. Police registered a case.