Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's 20-year-old CEO Arshdeep Bhardwaj: Founder of online social marketplace

If you want it badly, you’ll find a way to get it,” believes 20-year-old Hyderabad based CEO Arshdeep Bhardwaj.

Published: 11th March 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Arshdeep Bhardwaj

Arshdeep Bhardwaj

By Himajaa Indukuri
Express News Service

"If you want it badly, you’ll find a way to get it,” believes 20-year-old Hyderabad based CEO Arshdeep Bhardwaj. While most of us are still figuring out what career path to choose in life at 20, Arshdeep is already a CEO and founder of an online social marketplace. This Manikonda resident was featured as one of the youngest and most successful entrepreneurs of India by the Huffington Post and Everipedia.

“My parents bought me a computer when I was 11 years old and I had been hooked to it ever since. I developed a keen interest in web development and entrepreneurship at 13. After doing an online programme on computer science by Harvard and Stanford, I started connecting with professionals and advisors from across the world on Facebook to broaden my knowledge and perspective. After a lot of self-learning and learning from mentors, I started out my first company called Stannals in 2016,” says the alumnus of Loyola Academy, Alwal. 

Stannals is a global online community that was designed to connect, inspire and educate entrepreneurs with relevant material and shared experience. A Bengaluru-based company acquired it in 2017. “After Stannals, I went on to start a consulting agency under my own name and worked on it for a while before starting Crivly officially in 2020. The name Crivly is a short form of Creatively, he explains.

After taking the bold decision to discontinue education after school, Arshdeep turned his focus entirely to his business. “After school, I decided to build my business rather than continuing education. This idea was not received well by my parents and friends at that time but after seeing me work so hard and succeed, they changed their views.” He also points out how the word ‘entrepreneurship’ is being portrayed as a fancy and fast way to make money. You cry every night until you make it, but the key lies in not giving up. Only driving passion can bring you success in this field.

I’ve worked 18 hours a day when I was in school to build my business and self-taught myself about the aspects of business,” says the football lover. He stresses the importance of networking for any business. “When I started using Facebook, I used to research for professionals in my field and try connecting with them through Facebook. “After developing an online website for months, my partner had embezzled the idea and registered under his name. Overnight my bank account went to nil and all my work had vanished. However, the incident taught me a great deal about handling business,” says the youth. In 2020, he wants to build a world where anyone can empower and educate themselves from anywhere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arshdeep Bhardwaj Hyderabad 20 year old CEO Crivly
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp