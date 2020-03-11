NIA gets 5-day custody of Maddileti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court on Tuesday granted five days custody of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika State president Maddileti Bandaru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the case registered against him in December last.

A few days ago, NIA moved a petition in the court seeking custody of Maddileti to interrogate him in the case and his alleged links with the banned Maoist group.

On Tuesday, the court granted five days custody of Maddileti to NIA. It will take him into custody from Wednesday, sources said.