STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad University chops several trees; DFO says no permission sought from Forest Department

The deer allegedly came out from wooded patches after workers started chopping trees and was later attacked and killed by the dogs.

Published: 12th March 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Trees that were axed at University of Hyderabad on Wednesday

Trees that were axed at University of Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nature lovers at University of Hyderabad (UoH) raised a hue and cry on Wednesday over trees being chopped at various places at the campus to make space for new buildings.

An adult spotted deer died at the campus the same day after being attacked by stray dogs.

The deer allegedly came out from wooded patches after workers started chopping trees and was later attacked and killed by the dogs.

Chopping of even a single tree requires permission from the Forest Department.

When contacted, Ch Shivaiah, Divisional Forest Officer, Shamshabad, informed Express that the university did not seek any prior permission for chopping the trees.

He said, “The university has to follow rules that are in vogue and is not exempt from them. Forest department staff will visit the university to assess damage done and to count the number of trees chopped. Action will be taken as per law.”

When contacted, university spokesperson Prof Vinod Pavarala said, “UoH has some major building projects as part of developmental plans. As far as possible, we are permitting clearance of only eucalyptus trees and avoiding cutting large trees like mango and neem. The university has also been undertaking afforestation activities on a regular basis to ensure that we retain greenery on the campus.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad University University of Hyderabad
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp