Hyderabad University chops several trees; DFO says no permission sought from Forest Department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nature lovers at University of Hyderabad (UoH) raised a hue and cry on Wednesday over trees being chopped at various places at the campus to make space for new buildings.

An adult spotted deer died at the campus the same day after being attacked by stray dogs.

The deer allegedly came out from wooded patches after workers started chopping trees and was later attacked and killed by the dogs.

Chopping of even a single tree requires permission from the Forest Department.

When contacted, Ch Shivaiah, Divisional Forest Officer, Shamshabad, informed Express that the university did not seek any prior permission for chopping the trees.

He said, “The university has to follow rules that are in vogue and is not exempt from them. Forest department staff will visit the university to assess damage done and to count the number of trees chopped. Action will be taken as per law.”

When contacted, university spokesperson Prof Vinod Pavarala said, “UoH has some major building projects as part of developmental plans. As far as possible, we are permitting clearance of only eucalyptus trees and avoiding cutting large trees like mango and neem. The university has also been undertaking afforestation activities on a regular basis to ensure that we retain greenery on the campus.”