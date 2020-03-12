Hyderabad women share stories of breaking stereotypes

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Instagram campaign is encouraging people in the city to come forward and share their stories of smashing stereotypes.

The campaign, created by bloggers Namrata Sadhvani and Priyanka Mallik, was launched on Women’s Day with the hashtag #HydSmashesStereotypes. Namrata says: “While we are smashing stereotypes every single day by being the best version of ourselves and working for the causes we believe in, we chose to make this statement on Women’s Day because our voices get amplified with the those of countless others across the world who are working towards gender equality. We know ‘Each For Equal’ is the only way towards a gender-equal world and this is our attempt to support it.” Though it was launched on Women’s Day, the creators want people to join in with stories of every day stereotyping.

In her post, Namrata asks: “Does loving the colour pink make me any less of a feminist? Does wearing a salwar-kurta and sporting a ‘behenji’ look make me any less of a go-getter?” Similarly, lifestyle blogger Aastha Maheshwari says: “I am a girl and I travel alone, so what? How do you manage to do it? Are you not scared? Your family allows you? Your husband is okay with it? Don’t you read news, things that happen to ladies these days? Enough of these questions, if I am strong, well prepared, and cautious, I can do it!” RJ Prathyusha Parakala wrote about how she smashed stereotypes: “Pushing my limits to the farthest on my motorcycle, or highest on solo treks in himalayas or simply going to the end of the world, Antarctica...” she wrote.

Revathy, a fashion blogger, wrote about how she performed the last rites of her father. “I bulldozed my way through the pandit and crematorium guy’s claims and beliefs and performed all the rituals single-handedly. Neighbours and relatives had so many opinions and reactions to share, but my immediate family stood by me and that’s the only thing that mattered! Don’t let anyone show you your place, define your rights or limit your abilities because you are a ‘woman. Don’t succumb to pressures in the name of rites, rituals, beliefs, society or religion,” she shared.