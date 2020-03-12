STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sing, recite, perform to rebuild India on March 14

Artalyst, which calls itself a catalyst for change through art, is for singers, documentary filmmakers, poets, storytellers, mime artists and theatre artists who envision a stronger India.

Published: 12th March 2020 09:44 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Got a thought-provoking poem, essay, documentary or song? Does it help build a better India?

Then join us on Saturday evening says Artalyst, an informal artistes’ body in the city, which is organising the Concert: Struggle to Build India at the University College of Arts and Social Sciences campus at Osmania University, Tarnaka.

Artalyst, which calls itself a catalyst for change through art, is for singers, documentary filmmakers, poets, storytellers, mime artists and theatre artists who envision a stronger India. Says Syed Hassan, coordinator for the event, “The recent political developments and decisions on CAA, NPR and other such issues have prompted us to start a platform for change. Art is impactful and effective, at the same time peaceful. That is why take the support of art to get the nation thinking,” he says. 

Artalyst is looking for powerful one-minute videos or slam poetry that can catch one’s attention in a short span.

“This is our first event and our motto is for people to come to together for a struggle as resistance is defensive and does not get support from all quarters. Collaboration and cooperation are the operative words here,” he adds.

When they sounded the idea the Osmania University Students Union said they would love to work together for an event like this.

“We don’t have any funds. This is a crowd-sourced initiative to let students and youngsters buried in their day-to-day academics and work targets to come out and think about India,” says the Artalyst team.

They are calling for entries that can be sent through WhatsApp to 9392061378 until Friday and the best ones will be shortlisted and will get to perform at the event which begins at 6 pm on the OU campus. Don’t forget to get your ID card, they add.

Going beyond social media for a cause

Artalyst says that when the voices of dissent were silenced in the last few months, they decided to not just use social media to get together, but meet one another and discuss how to take forward the idea of a new India.

They are a group of professionals ranging from bankers to lawyers to teachers and entrepreneurs. Syed Hassan, Coordinator Artalyst, Hyderabad, says  this ensures diversity and inclusion in what they do.

