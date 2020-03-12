Telangana HC to give priority to cases against illegal structures in GHMC limits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to resolve all pending cases relating to illegal constructions on priority basis, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the GHMC commissioner to place before it details of all such cases pending in various courts.

The Court also directed the registrar general to notify all the lower courts in this regard and not to pass any interim orders in the cases filed on illegal structures.

As the cases are being adjudicated by the High Court, it will become sub judice if the lower courts interfere on such issues, the bench said and directed the State government to inform its policy on illegal constructions.

The bench also wanted the government to come out with ways of getting rid of illegal religious structures raised in the middle of public places.The directive comes in the wake of petitions filed against certain illegal constructions in the city.

When the matter came up for hearing, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, who appeared in the court in another case relating to pollutant plastic industries in Shastripuram colony, said the corporation had received about 10,600 complaints seeking demolition of illegal buildings in GHMC area.

This is in addition to 1.10 lakh illegal structures that are awaiting regularisation under the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS).

Of the identified 10,000 illegal buildings in GHMC area, the corporation could demolish about 3,400 buildings and it was rendered helpless in respect of 2,200 buildings since their owners have approached civil courts and another 2,400 building owners approached the high court and obtained restraint orders, he added.

After hearing the submissions of GHMC commissioner, the bench assured him that they would designate the above as special category cases and would resolve them on priority basis. The bench posted the matter to March 24 for further hearing.