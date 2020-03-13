Builder held for cheating customer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suresh Kumar Agarawal, the owner of a construction company at Basheerbagh, was arrested by the Cyberabad police at Shadnagar on Thursday for allegedly cheating a client. Agarwal, 53, had allegedly cheated the victim under the pretext of constructing a building. According to information, the construction has not been completed, though he collected the total amount.

According to police, the victim, Narikuda Sajjan, had entered into an agreement with Agarwal’s CSK Villas in 2012, to purchase a constructed villa at Shadnagar, for a total sale consideration of `18 lakh.