Third party to assess quality of CRMP work

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) handing over the operation and maintenance of 709.49 km of main roads in Greater Hyderabad to private agencies under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), the civic body has decided to have a third party quality control services for CRMP work in seven packages.

The GHMC faced backlash from the citizens over the condition of roads in the city forcing the corporation to hand over certain main roads under O&M to private agencies. Also, maintaining 401 stretches covering 709 km in all the six zones of the city would have cost the civic body Rs 1,839 crore, thus making it imperative for the corporation to take up the third party quality control services for CRMP work in seven packages. This would be done through recognised universities, engineering colleges, and research and development (R&D) institutions to assess the quality of CRMP work executed in the GHMC limits and to take necessary remedial measures in case of any shortfall in the quality.

The CRMP work taken up by the GHMC includes laying of bitumen and concrete roads, developing road infrastructure such as footpaths, table drains, speed-breakers, bar markings, central median, lane-marking and road studs, signage boards, kerb paintings and beautification at regular intervals.

GHMC officials told Express that the purpose of the third party control is to have independent assessment of the quality of work taken up by them and to ensure that the contractors to achieve the desired results.

The agencies engaged in the work would be responsible for assessing the quality of basic input materials, workmanship and the final product by way of conducting appropriate tests (both field and laboratory), including regular supervision of the CRMP work at different stages of construction.

Six zones covering seven packages has a total of 401 stretches covering 709 km -- 65 stretches in LB Nagar (138.77 km); 57 stretches in Charminar (100.42 km); 77 stretches in Khairtabad-I (81.5 km); 46 stretches in Khairtabad-II (90.50 km); 54 in Serilingampally (108.44 km); 30 in Kukatpally (82.12 km); and 72 stretches in Secunderabad (107.73 km).

The work for consultants include inspection to sites before the commencement of work, monitoring of work progress and inspection of the sites after the completion of work. They have to see to it that the quality of the work is up to the mark. If there is any discrepancy, error or omission, the consultants have to point it out with suggestions and remedial measures to the client. The consultants also have to carry out independent testing of construction materials, workmanship and the final product and report to the concerned executive engineer with his/her suggestions, GHMC officials said.

Eyeing perfection

The third party quality control agency should provide an independent assessment of the quality of CRMP work at different stages of construction and have to set up a quality control system taking into account the prescribed testing norms laid down by a competent team of technical personnel