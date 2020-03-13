Waqf Board employee held for taking bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested a man working as a junior assistant at the TS Waqf Board office for accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 for doing official favour.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer, Mohammed Azher Khan, junior assistant in Touliath Committee of Permission and Registration Section of Telangana State Waqf Board Office in Haj House, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.