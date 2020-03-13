Wings India 2020 takes off in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the rapid spread of Coronavirus, countries have been cancelling visas, leading to the civil aviation industry taking a hit. As a result, the Wings India 2020, the civil aviation fete which started on Thursday was dampened in terms of participation from international delegates. Usha Padhee, joint secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry, said that in this year’s edition, there was nearly 1/3rd reduction in terms of participation by both national and international participants.

She said there was a 20 per cent to 30 per cent decline in air traffic in the country owing to people denouncing air travel. The foreign delegates chose not to travel to India in fear of the virus leading to merely 500 delegates turning up. However, despite this, several states held B2B discussions with clients at the mega biennial show.

The Wings India 2020 in a tweet said, “Due to the outbreak of #COVID19, the entry for the general public at #WingsIndia2020 has been restricted. All visitors who’ve purchased tickets for the event will get their money refunded back.”

City-based company looks to break into seaplane market

An aviation company with its management from Hyderabad and Sweden is looking to make its mark in the aerospace industry by manufacturing a seaplane, which it claims will be one-of-its-kind. Senior officials of the company, Revinaviation, said the seaplane is on the drawing board. Nils Pihlblad, CEO and founding partner said the seaplane will have twin-engine with space for two pilots and 10 passengers, and will cost 5 million. He said presently available seaplanes have either lesser seats with single engine or double engine with higher seating capacity