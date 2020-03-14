STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Depressed 32-year-old cardiologist kills self

Police suspect that Dr Subash was depressed as his wife had been staying away from him for the past few months.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old cardiologist, Dr D Subash, who works with a private corporate hospital in Secunderabad, committed suicide in his home near Suchitra on Friday morning. Police suspect that Dr Subash was depressed as his wife had been staying away from him for the past few months.

Dr Subash, who hails from Mancherial district, completed his medicine from Kakatiya Medical College at Warangal in 2005. In 2017, he married Nitya, also a doctor. Subash and Nitya were in a relationship for a long time, before they got married. However due to family disputes, Nitya has been living with her parents despite Dr Subash’s attempts to strike a compromise.

On Friday morning, Dr Subash’s mother found him in an unconscious state. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. On Thursday night, Dr Subash complained of fever, got treated at a nearby hospital and returned home. It is suspected that he injected himself with an unknown drug in excess leading to his death.

