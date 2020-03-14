Google Hyderabad begins screening employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS a precautionary measure amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Google Hyderabad has begun screening the temperature of its employees.

According to an employee, the tech giant is checking the temperature of all the employees at the entrances in every level of the company’s office using a device. Anyone who enters the premises, a room or a particular section of the office is being screened.

An employee from Google Bengaluru was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the company had announced. Following this, his colleagues were asked to self-quarantine. In Hyderabad, meanwhile, Google has already implemented its voluntary work-from-home policy. However, an employee said that this was expected to change soon.

Regarding the temperature screening, the employee clarified he was not aware of the steps taken if someone showed high temperature. However, going by the instructions given by the State government, the company is mandated to send the employee back home.Meanwhile, Amazon has issued a guidance for its global employees on Thursday recommending them to work from home through the end of March.

Leaves of all medical officials in Telangana cancelled

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare instructed all district medical and health officers in the State that all leave sanctioned to medical officers, para-medical staff and nursing staff will be cancelled and no new leaves will be issued. The notice was released on March 13