Hyderabad consumer forum directs Chevrolet to cough up Rs 1 lakh over 'service deficiency'

The forum found that the evidence provided by the complainant clearly showed that he had produced his vehicle before an authorised service centre regularly for servicing.

Published: 14th March 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chevrolet logo

Chevrolet logo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Redressal Forum-III recently directed Chevrolet Sales India Pvt. Ltd to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a man for deficiency in providing service.

The complainant, V Ramesh, had bought a Chevrolet SAIL diesel car on February 25, 2013, and got an extended warranty service till February 2018. Ramesh had approached the car’s dealer in 2017 and complained that the car’s air-conditioner was not functioning.

He asked the dealer to repair the AC and cover the charges under the extended warranty services. The dealer, however, denied services, while stating that the service history of his car was not good. Following this, Ramesh filed a complaint in the forum.  

The forum found that the evidence provided by the complainant clearly showed that he had produced his vehicle before an authorised service centre regularly for servicing. Therefore, the forum said the company cannot deny the services to the consumer because the service history of his car was not good.

The forum found a deficiency in providing service to the complainant. In this regard, the forum held that the complainant is entitled to proper compensation.

The forum has asked the opposite party to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for causing physical, mental and financial distress to the consumer. It asked the company to pay an additional Rs 10,000 as cost award. All of the compensation is to be paid in the next 30 days.

