Hyderabad man creates fake Tinder IDs of women, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25 year-old youth, Vennala Venkatesh, who created fake profiles of women on social media, was arrested by the Hyderabad cyber crime police on Friday. He hails from Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

On February 29, a woman complained to the police that a fake Tinder account had been created in her name which in turn was linked to a WhatsApp number used by the accused. Her photos were being used by Venkatesh for sleazy chats.

Investigations revealed that Venkatesh sent his bank account details to collect money and made `20 lakh from the sex chats.