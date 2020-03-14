South Central Railway to build quadruple section between Moula Ali-Ghatkesar to extend MMTS project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, the South Central Railway (SCR) commissioned a four-track section between Moula Ali and Ghatkesar to further the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) Phase 2 project.

The quadruple section will cater to the busy Hyderabad-Kazipet corridor and improve the efficiency and increase movement of trains. SCR officials said the work on the entire 12.2-km section will be taken up with automatic signalling system and cost Rs 200 crore

"The project is being undertaken by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is handling the entire MMTS Phase 2 project. It will cater to the inward and outbound rail traffic linking in Secunderabad from both Kazipet and Nalgonda directions," said an official.

The said project, once complete, will ease the overall congestion of rail services in stations in and around Secunderabad station and will improve their punctuality as well. "This project is very critical for MMTS phase 2 services in Hyderabad city and also to further extensions in the future. As part of the four-line work, two more additional platforms have also been commissioned at Charlapalli and Ghatkesar stations, which will come handy to meet the requirements of MMTS services, once launched," said Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR.