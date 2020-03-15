COVID-19: 35 Indians stuck in Italy tested so far

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 50 students from Telangana who are still languishing in Italy will be quarantined for 14 days in New Delhi when they return to India. As of Saturday, samples of 35 Indian citizens were collected out of the around 120 who are stuck in the country amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The samples are being collected as part of the Central government’s direction that anyone returning from Italy post March-10 has to be tested for the virus.

Hyderabad-resident Raouf Ahmed Khan said that medical professionals who reached the country on Friday, have been collecting mucus and spit swabs from Indians. The results will be declared only after they are verified back in India. Khan said that it would take around a week to complete the whole process.