COVID-19: Forest Academy, Haritha Resorts quarantine centres

A chicken vendor erects a new rate board in front of his shop after the prices of poultry plummet in the State (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated that two quarantine centres have been prepared in isolated locations like Forest Academy in Dulapally and Haritha Resorts at Vikarabad among others to keep the suspected cases. “This is apart from the isolated wards in government and private hospitals to treat positive cases,” the CM said.

However, Vikarabad TRS MLA Dr Anand has urged the State government not to set up a isolation centre in Vikarabad. After the government announced Haritha Resorts as one of the quarantine centres, the MLA, sources said, received phone calls and messages from people from his constituency protesting the move. The residents are worried that an isolation centre would increase chances of them catching the virus. Owing to the mounting pressure, the MLA began lobbying against the quarantine centre.

On Saturday, he made a direct request to the Chief Minister regarding the same. He even urged the other Ministers and MLAs to back him. However, his efforts seem to have gone in vain.Vikarabad residents, meanwhile, are demanding that the State government shift the centre from their constituency to the Nallamalla forests. 

Monitoring airport 
The Chief Minister further  said that the State government was monitoring all passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). Around 200 medical staffers are on duty at the airport along with Central government teams for round-the-clock monitoring of people from abroad. On an average, the airport handles 57,000 passengers and over 500 flights on a daily basis.

