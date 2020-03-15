Doctors walk a thin line between duty and sanity

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three young doctors in the city, including two who owned private hospitals, have committed suicide in a month’s time, proving that health-care professionals seldom practice what they preach. Though they face extreme stress, anxiety and battle financial or marital issues, they rarely seek professional help. It is high time doctors realise that they are normal human beings working in extremely stressful conditions. They ought to care of their mental as well as physical health, carefully balancing these with their professional life, experts say.

Dr V Sravan Reddy, from National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities(NIEPID), Hyderabad, says that health-care professionals, especially doctors, spend more time with patients and very less time with their family or on their own. This results in very less psycho-social support, leaving them struggling with anxiety issues. “It’s a common statement from doctors that they know the situation and can handle it. But in a weak moment, they become impulsive and take some extreme steps,” he says.

Doctors undergo severe occupational stress and rarely find catharsis. This leads to a hidden fear of ending up in a situation similar to their patients, perceived loss of identity and even low self-esteem, says Dr S Naveen, Rehabilitation Psychologist at NIEPID.

Dr Preethi Swaroop, senior consultant psychiatrist, says that many doctors are scared to open up about their issues due to social stigma and fear that their practice will get affected. They stretch themselves to breaking point resulting in tragic incidents such as suicide. “Doctors, like other human beings, are also prone to problems. These should be addressed at an early stage and there is no option other than seeking assistance,” says Dr Swaroop.

On February 5, Dr Karnala Ajay Kumar (38), owner of Vaishnavi Hospital, hanged himself due to financial issues and harassment from partners. Dr Ravindra Kumar (34), owner of Adithya Hospitals at Dammaiguda allegedly shot himself on March 11 and Dr Dasarapu Subhash (32), a cardiologist allegedly injected an unknown drug and committed suicide on March 13.