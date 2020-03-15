Telangana ready to spend  Rs 500 cr to beat coronavirus: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked citizens of Telangana not to panic about Coronavirus as the State government is alert and fully prepared to tackle the situation. Initiating the discussion on the impact of COVID-19 and measures taken to contain the virus, Rao informed the Assembly that his government has been making necessary arrangements since 11 days when the first case was reported.

The CM that the State government was ready to spend Rs500 crore if required to prevent the virus in the State. Stocks of masks, suits and sanitisers had been kept ready for distribution as part of measures to curtail the virus, the CM said.

Later, the CM held a high-level meeting with the Health Department and officials from other departments to discuss precautionary measures being taken India as well as globally. Implementing these, said Rao, would boost confidence among people. Referring to the first patient from the State, Rao said that the 25-year-old techie was healthy and had been discharged from Gandhi Hospital. He said that two more people from the State were asymptomatic and their samples had been sent for testing.