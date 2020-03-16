STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Hyderabad police to crack whip on educational institutions, pubs that are not shut

Coaching centres in Ameerpet have also reportedly sent messages to their students asking them to attend for classes.

Published: 16th March 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Isolation ward staff at Gandhi Hospital dressed in protective suits

Isolation ward staff at Gandhi Hospital dressed in protective suits. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police has directed its officers to take stern action against education institutions, cinema halls, bars, and other public places that are supposed to be shut till March 31, following the State’s direction against the COVID-19 outbreak.

G Varun complained to the police that a pub in Jubilee Hills allowed customers on Sunday. 

ALSO READ: Coronavirus control measures in place in Hyderabad as city wears deserted look

Based on his complaint, the police visited the place and made the management close its business and sign an undertaking to not open till March 31.

Similarly, one Shiva Chaitanya informed the police that he had received a message from a management academy that told its students to appear for regular classes from March 16. The police then directed the Narayanguda police to look into the issue.

Coaching centres in Ameerpet have also reportedly sent messages to their students asking them to attend for classes.

Coronavirus Outbreak Telangana coronavirus cases Hyderabad coronavirus cases
