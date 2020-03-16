STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Function halls packed to the hilt in Hyderabad despite coronavirus scare

Despite a GO being issued to not take new bookings and restrict the number of guests to below 200 owing to Coronavirus outbreak, several function halls in the city were packed to the hilt on Day 1.

Published: 16th March 2020

Activists distribute masks to pedestrians in Hyderabad.

Activists distribute masks to pedestrians in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On one side the state government has suspended collective activities over Coronavirus scare, function halls in the city seem to have scant regard to the rules and were seen downplaying the fears.

Despite a GO being issued to not take new bookings and restrict the number of guests to below 200 owing to Coronavirus outbreak, several function halls in the city were packed to the hilt on Day 1.

“The problem is in hospitals and  airports. Function halls have no such issues. We can easily accommodate 350 people with no problem,” said a function hall manager. Manager of another function hall in Begumpet went a step further and said “Since the ban is only for new bookings, we can show that the booking is old and block for the day.”

COVID-19 LIVE | Jaipur doctors cure three patients, Rajapaksa thanks Modi for SAARC video-conference

However, some function hall managements feel that the crackdown if any, would be on those who booked the marriage halls and not them.  “If any issue arises, the person who booked the function hall will have to be responsible, “ said a manager of function hall in Secunderabad.

Presently, as per rules, no new bookings can be taken up in the next 15 days up to March 31. Only pre-booked weddings can take place with restricted entry for 200 guests only.

