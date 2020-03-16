STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s business as usual at Hyderabad's Charminar, Golconda Fort despite coronavirus scare

Other tourist spots like Chowmahalla Palace, which is one of the seats of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, remained closed from Sunday. Qutub Shahi Tombs was also closed.

Published: 16th March 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

A street vendor sells masks at Charminar in Old City on Sunday; (right) tourists being turned away from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad as it has been closed due to COVID-19 fear

A street vendor sells masks at Charminar in Old City on Sunday; (right) tourists being turned away from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad as it has been closed due to COVID-19 fear. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite State government ordering closure of all major tourist hot spots like museums and other places, Charminar and Golconda Fort — which record the highest footfall among all heritage sites and other tourist spots in the city — remained open on Sunday.

One of the reasons is that Charminar and Golconda Fort are managed by the Central government and there has been no directions for closing down the same as of now.

Charminar saw a footfall in thousands throughout the day, and similar scenes were witnessed at Golconda Fort.

COVID-19 LIVE | Jaipur doctors cure three patients, Rajapaksa thanks Modi for SAARC video-conference

An official said that Charminar and Golconda Fort fall under Central government and they have to wait for official directions from Archaeological Survey of India headquarters in Delhi for shutting down the premises.

Express was not able to reach ASI-Hyderabad Superintending Archaeologist M K Chauley despite several attempts.

As per the culture ministry Golconda Fort attracted 17 lakh footfall in 2018, and on a daily basis around 3,000 visitors flock to the ruins which is spanned across 3 km.

Charminar in 2018 attracted around 12 lakh visitors.

However, it is important to note that though the premises remained open, there was a dip in the number of visitors due to Coronavirus scare and travel restrictions put in by various countries.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Hyderabad police to crack whip on educational institutions, pubs that are not shut

As fear sets in, people resort to panic buying
People in some areas of the city resorted to panic buying in view of the COVID-19 scare. Though the government made it clear that all supermarkets, malls and grocery stores will remain open, a huge crowd was seen through the day on Sunday buying groceries and stocking up on other staples, thereby emptying the shelves in the supermarkets

GHMC parks to remain open for walkers

All the 700 odd parks maintained by the GHMC would remain open for morning walkers and general visitors as these parks are devoid of amusement activities.

However, NTR Gardens, Lumbini Park and Sanjeevaiah Park, where day-to-day amusement activities take place, will remain closed for visitors up to March 21.

