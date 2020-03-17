35-year-old man dies after iron pole falls on him in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man died on the spot when an iron pole fell on him during the demolition of a dilapidated building under Karkhana police limits late on Sunday night.

The details of the deceased person are yet to be ascertained by the police. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

Sub-Inspector Avinash said a dilapidated building was being demolished on the private hospital premises. As the owner of building and staff had failed to take precautionary measures in razing the building, an iron pole fell on a passerby.

He collapsed on the ground and suffered a head injury. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.