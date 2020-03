By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five parked bikes were damaged partially after a compound wall of a dilapidated building collapsed and its debris fell on bikes near NIMS Hospital in Punjagutta.

According to police, the owner of a private property was demolishing his dilapidated building that is located near NIMS Hospital for constructing a new one.

However, one of the compound walls collapsed and fell on the parked bikes. There were no human casualties.