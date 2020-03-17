STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Osmania Varsity to cut water, power supply to discourage hostellers staying back

The state government has ordered a shutdown of all educational institutions, including universities, as part of measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

Published: 17th March 2020 08:36 AM

CS Somesh Kumar holds a video conference with Collectors on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to ensure that students, as well as illegally occupants of student hostels vacate their rooms, the Osmania University has decided to cut off power and water supply to hostels from Tuesday.

The State government has ordered a shutdown of all educational institutions, including universities, as part of measures to control the spread of Coronavirus.

However, OU has had trouble earlier in ensuring that students, especially those dwelling illegally, evacuate the hostels. Even on Monday, many students continued to stay in hostels even though the university issued a notification on Sunday directing all students to leave and informing that messes will be closed.

Somesh holds review meeting with Collectors

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the quarantine was mandatory for all those who visited China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, Germany and France.

The person and his/her contacts will be tracked constantly as part of the containment plan. Holding a video conference with district Collectors on Monday, the CS directed  them to be cautious and implement the instructions given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Somesh urged Collectors to create awareness about personal hygiene and advised people to stay away from those with fever.

Since the maximum number of positive cases were reported in Maharashtra, the concerned border district collectors should be more alert, the CS instructed.

