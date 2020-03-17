Hyderabad hotels asked to provide sanitisers to customers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, on Monday, instructed the owners of restaurants, hotels and eateries in the twin cities to provide hand sanitisers to customers.

He warned them of action if they failed to do so.

The Commissioner said that in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, hand sanitisers should be made available, in addition to the other measures being taken.

He further urged the citizens to follow the safety measures issued by the government.