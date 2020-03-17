Naked body of woman with face crushed found in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrifying incident, the body of an unidentified woman in naked condition and with her face crushed, was found underneath a culvert at Chevella of Cyberabad commissionerate on the city outskirts.

The incident comes close on the heels of the gang rape and brutal murder of a veterinarian at Shamshabad in November 2019.

According to police, passersby noticed a woman’s body lying underneath the culvert on the outskirts of Tangedapally village. The woman’s body had cut injuries on her lower jaw and on the throat.

Police suspect that her killers strangulated her with a nylon rope and killed her at a different location. After killing her, they transported her body and dumped it at the spot. To wipe out any evidence, they could have stripped her clothes and also crushed her face with a boulder.

Further, they informed that only after the post mortem examination, they will come to know if the victim was sexually assaulted.

Cyberabad police formed five special teams to detect the case. They said the victim could be aged between 25 to 30. There were no clues found on the body or on the premises. Further investigation is underway, said, police officials.