Cipla, cisr-iicT join hands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pharmaceutical company Cipla and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CISR) - Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) have joined hands to develop a drug that can fight viral diseases including COVID-19. The IICT-Hyderabad has reportedly taken up the task to develop Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs) for the drug. Soon after developing them, IICT would hand it over to Cipla, who would then proceed to manufacturing the drugs.

Speaking to media, IICT director S Chandrasekhar and principal scientist Prathama S Manikar said that Cipla chairman YK Hamied has requested them to manufacture three compounds — Favipiravir, Remiesivir and Bolaxivir. Cipla would look after trials, approvals, and mass production of the drugs.

Chandrasekhar said, “Clinical trials have already been done on Favipiravir and Remiesivir, so it would not be taking long to make them.” The IICT director also said that it would take around six to 10 weeks for the same, adding that they will start making the Bolaxavir molecule now.