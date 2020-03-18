STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rlys sees hike in cancellation of train tickets

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fear of COVID has severely hit the Railway Department as many people, who had reserved tickets beforehand for their journey to various places, continue to cancel the same. According to official reports, the cancellation of reserved train tickets has increased by at least four per cent since March 1. 
While the cancellation percentage was 18 for the South Central Railways earlier, it has reportedly crossed 21 now, owing to the virus-fear. The number of general ticket passengers have also dropped by at least 40,000.

According to railway authorities, more than 10.50 lakh passengers travel in various trains running under its limits daily. Among this, as many as 1.80 lakh, which constitutes around 13 per cent of the total, travel in reservation coaches. Of this, more than 30,000 passengers cancel their tickets as they are not confirmed. But ever since the COVID-scare took the nation over, the cancellation of reserved tickets has increased. 

There has been a drop in the number of people who travel on unreserved coaches too. However, even as there is an increase in cancellations, most trains are running with full passengers on board in both reserved and general coaches, they added.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities claimed that this cancellation and dip in passenger flow will increase confirmation of waitlisted passengers and also make the trains congestion-free.Further, railways have also enforced sanitation measures in trains and at railway stations. The on board housekeeping service (OBHS) staffs who were earlier assigned with the task of cleaning toilets and trains, have also been instructed to sanitise all compartments, handlebars and seats in all the trains and other fixtures also.

