Business takes a hit in tech lanes of Hyderabad due to coronavirus fear

​The highly populated area caters to the needs of aspiring software professionals as well as allied business sectors such as food, hostels, stationery, photocopiers and roadside vendors.

Published: 19th March 2020 11:10 AM

A street vendor stands near her shop, at Hitec City in Hyderabad, awaiting customers as people hardly ventured out. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The spread of Coronavirus has drastically affected those who are dependent on the coaching and technical training institutes at Ameerpet in Hyderabad. 

Known for its affordable prices in imparting the latest software training, Ameerpet draws students from across the country. The strange silence echoes in the ears and deserted lanes present an unusual sight.

As the sixth Covid-19 positive case was recorded on Wednesday, a major chunk of students left for their native places. Moreover, government authorities have instructed hostel managements to send boarders, except working men and women, home.

The footfall on the Maitrivanam street has been 70 to 80 per cent lower, says Bandaru Sairamya, a student who has been learning programming as well as coaching for IELTS. “On a normal day at least 10,000 people will be out there, but they are hardly in hundreds now,” she says. Hawkers and roadside vendors who usually have roaring businesses and now finding it tough to earn a minimum wage.

Abdul Haleem, owner of the Prince tiffin and fast food centre, has asked eight of his workers not to come to work until the curbs are lifted. According to Haleem, his daily business has dropped to around Rs 2,000 from Rs 10,000.

Haleem, who learnt about Covid-19 through WhatsApp forwards said, “I am suffering losses now. I have to pay Rs 5,000 towards salaries and maintenance.” He now only serves lunch to keep the show running.
“I used to sell at least 100 coconuts on a sunny day. Now from the past few days, it has been declined to 30 to 40,” said Seetharamaiah, a tender coconut vendor.

