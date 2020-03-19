STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online fests keep young citizens busy

Besides breaking geographical boundaries, the online festival is breaking age barriers too.

These tough times prompted Rohini Kejriwal to hold a free-for-all online festival.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just three months in, 2020 has been off to a bumpy start. While January bought people out onto the streets as they protested The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, February and March had people retreating indoors as words like ‘quarantine’ and ‘social distancing’ floated around.

These tough times prompted Rohini Kejriwal to hold a free-for-all online festival. The founder of The Alipore Post – a platform that curates poetry, art and music – felt this would be a good way to help people express themselves and connect with others.

“An online festival means more screen time but this is better than meaningless scrolling,” says Rohini, who chose March 21 to hold the festival, which is also World Poetry Day. So, how does an online festival work? From 9 am to 11 pm, different performers, artistes or creative individuals will go live on The Alipore Post’s Instagram page (@thealiporepost). Each gets about 15 minutes to hold discussions, answer viewers questions or create engaging art.

“Some of the talks will be on Kashmiri poets, self-care in times of coronavirus, sustainability and climate change and the anxiety it causes,” says Rohini, who has finalised 30 people for the lineup. This includes actor Dhruv Sehgal, who will be hosting a Q&A session, and a poetry reading one by poet Tishani Doshi and American artist Nigel Van Wieck as well. The sessions go beyond poetry, including bits on food, music, legal advice for creatives and even typewriter ASMR.

“One could learn how to make their own mango pickle, coffee brew or pancakes. Or if they like, they could enjoy the sensory experience of a typewriter as a poem comes to life or maybe watch a DJ set with vinyl records,” says Rohini.

Besides breaking geographical boundaries, the online festival is breaking age barriers too. Jayshree Poddar (63), a design director of a textile weaving company, plans to show viewers her studio and the artworks she has.

“I’m considering a three-minute demo of slash canvas, where I cut into a canvas to reveal something from behind it,” she says.  Busker Rahul Kondi and Rucha Dhayarkar, who are considering making a clay character on screen, echo the same thought. Rohini is expecting network glitches, but the excitement is high, nevertheless. 

