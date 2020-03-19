SSC exams today, separate rooms for those with fever in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although schools are given holidays, the SSC public exams will be conducted as per schedule. The exams will begin at 9:30 am on March 19 (Thursday). According to the school education department, all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of examinations across the State. The department has set up 2,530 exam centres for 5,34,903 students who have registered for the exams. Of this, 2,73,971 are boys and 2,60,932 are girls.

About 30,500 teachers are deployed for invigilation duties. Also, reserved invigilators will be kept at all 2,530 centres as a backup. In case if any of the invigilators are unwell, the reserve invigilators will take over, informed the school education officials.

As a precautionary measure, the department has also arranged separate rooms at each of the 2,530 exam centres for students who are suffering from fever, cold and cough. Also, to keep their hands sanitized, liquid soap and hand sanitiser will be made available at all the exam centres. The department has also advised the students to not assemble in groups before or after the exam. They said that students will be allowed to wear protective masks into the examination hall.