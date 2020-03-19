STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To eat or not to eat outside during coronavirus time

With each passing day, the number of visitors is trickling down. At the same time food apps like Swiggy, Zomato and Foodpanda are functioning, but with certain measures.

Published: 19th March 2020 11:31 AM

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is barely any traffic on the roads. Less noise on the streets and the otherwise buzzing public places in the city wear a deserted look. Denizens maintain social distance staying at home as the public places remain closed till March 31 as per the government directive in the wake of Covid-19 threat. But several restaurants in the city are still open serving food to the very few diners, who choose to step out oftheir homes for a meal together with family and close friends.

With each passing day, the number of visitors is trickling down. At the same time food apps like Swiggy, Zomato and Foodpanda are functioning, but with certain measures. The tweet from the official Twitter handle of Swiggy @swiggy_in reads: “As Covid-19  becomes a matter of global concern, we’re taking some proactive measures to help minimize the chances of spread of the coronavirus.” [sic] There’s a link which takes you to their page mentioning contactless food delivery, respiratory hygiene of their 
delivery personnel, and handling of the parcels in the best possible hygienic way. 

While people are ordering their favourite dishes online only a few are going out for a Friday dinner or a weekend brunch. Zaiqa-e-Hyderabad, Road No. 3 Banjara Hills isn’t seeing many guests. The maahaul is dull. Says chef Pradeep Khosla the CEO and corporate chef of the eatery, “Our business has gone down by 20 per cent. We have just 10-15 guests on a normal day. We are taking all preventive measures in terms of hygiene.” Chef Inam Khan, the owner of Kingdom Of BBQ shares, “We are preparing food at 175-180 degrees Fahrenheit as that way the food is safe for consumption especially poultry and meat. I have certification in food safety so I am educating my staff members about the special hygiene. We have even incorporated thermal screening for our guests.” But he rues that the footfall of diners has rapidly come down.

Almost every restaurant has been taking necessary measures to maintain the hygiene and keep its staff and guests safe. Says Suma Reddy, owner of Pan Asian restaurant Haiku, Banjara Hills, “The footfall is considerably low and there is a fear of the delivery staff becoming carriers hence take-away is the safest option at present.” At the same time, a few eateries decided to close till further notice on Covid-19 is issued. Telangana Spice Kitchen released its official statement: “As a public health precaution due to 
Covid-19, the restaurant will be closing its doors from March 17 till further notice. The well being of our staff and our diners is our topmost priority at the moment.” [sic].

Several star hotels in the city chose to stay tight-lipped about their policies and the measurements they are taking. But sources say that their pubs and discotheques are closed while the restaurants at their premises are open.

