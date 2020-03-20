KCR wants immediate ban on international flights

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he will suggest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the arrival of all international flights immediately. Modi is slated to hold a video conference from Delhi with Chief Ministers on Friday on Coronavirus.“Why the government has to wait till March 22 to stop the arrival of international flights to the country. The Centre should stop the entry of international flights today itself. Coronavirus is not in the country. It is coming because of those who returned from other countries,” Rao told reporters on Thursday.

The CM said that he would also request the PM to give CCMB to the State government. “We can test 600 persons at a time at CCMB,” Rao said. So far, the State has six testing centres.Rao said that 84 trains would pass through the State daily. “I will talk to PM to restrict entry of persons from other States,” said Rao and said he will also take up the matter with officials of the South Central Railways (SCR).

Govt releases Rs 116.25 cr to tackle Coronavirus

The State government on Thursday released Rs 116.25 crore to tackle Coronavirus. Out of this, Rs 83.25 crore would be used for providing temporary accommodation, food, clothing and medical care for people affected and sheltered in isolation camps (other than home quarantine), for cluster containment operations, consumable for sample collections, screening and contact tracing. Another Rs 33 crore will be used for setting up additional testing laboratories, personal protection equipment, etc