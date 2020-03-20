STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police to crack the whip on COVID-19 rumour-mongers

Though the officials have given strict instructions against spreading fake news about Covid, rumour-mongers continue to find their way to do the same and create panic among people. 

Published: 20th March 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the officials have given strict instructions against spreading fake news about Covid-19, rumour-mongers continue to find their way to do the same and create panic among people. 

Though the police continue to register cases against these people, it does not seem to have any deterrence, forcing them to look for other alternatives as well. In the meantime, the Rachakonda police have come out with an innovative way to reach out to the people. 

They have started creating awareness at traffic junctions and will soon be deploying their cultural wing to spread awareness on the deadly virus and the effects of spreading fake news, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat. According to information, they have already registered four cases for spreading fake news and have arrested five persons in connection with this.

Incidents of fake news have been reported at Bhongir, Chaitanyapuri, Choutuppal, Keesara and also in Rajanna Siricilla district. Further, there were instances in Siddipet and Vikarabad as well, claiming that some people belonging to these areas have been tested positive. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp