Hyderabad police to crack the whip on COVID-19 rumour-mongers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the officials have given strict instructions against spreading fake news about Covid-19, rumour-mongers continue to find their way to do the same and create panic among people.

Though the police continue to register cases against these people, it does not seem to have any deterrence, forcing them to look for other alternatives as well. In the meantime, the Rachakonda police have come out with an innovative way to reach out to the people.

They have started creating awareness at traffic junctions and will soon be deploying their cultural wing to spread awareness on the deadly virus and the effects of spreading fake news, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat. According to information, they have already registered four cases for spreading fake news and have arrested five persons in connection with this.

Incidents of fake news have been reported at Bhongir, Chaitanyapuri, Choutuppal, Keesara and also in Rajanna Siricilla district. Further, there were instances in Siddipet and Vikarabad as well, claiming that some people belonging to these areas have been tested positive.