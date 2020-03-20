COVID-19: Hyderabad based IT firms send computers to staffers’ houses for facilitating WFH

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unusual scene, several IT companies were seen hiring auto carriers and packing their computer systems on Thursday to transport them to the houses of their employees. The drastic measure was taken by several Hyderabad-based firms after the number of Covid-19 cases increased over the last one week, prompting the managements to make arrangements for facilitating work from home (WFH) facility for its employees.

These steps are essentially being taken by both big and small companies alike, as not all are authorized to have company laptop with them to carry home. Mostly, in a team, only a couple of members are provided the company laptops while others are not, making a blanket WFH impractical.

“Our company commenced this exercise about a week back, after the management circulated forms to enquire how equipped the company and its staffers are in terms of computers and internet. For those who did not have systems, they were provided unique codes and IDs and were also given systems from the office,” said Akshay Kumar, an employee from a content management firm in Raheja Mindspace.

Similarly, several IT firms are now taking help from cyber security experts to put necessary features in systems to prevent theft or misplacement of these systems and hardwares. An employee working at a well-known IT MNC in Gachibowli said: “All those working in my team have been told to work from home from Monday. However, only a selected few have been given the company laptops. The others have been told that the firm would deliver systems to their homes soon.”