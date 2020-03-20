Create your own indoor zen garden! Ikea releases limited edition collection called 'Botanisk'

Express News Service By

The world’s leading multichannel home furnishings retailer unveiled a new limited-edition collection named Botanisk, a handmade collection that adds to the fun of growing your own indoor zen garden. This is part of a collaboration between Ikea’s in-house designers and six social entrepreneurs in Thailand, India, Romania and Jordan.

The collection consists of pots, pot hangers, baskets, hanging planters, hand towels, throws, aprons, cushion covers and more, made of natural tactile materials such as banana fibre, jute and better cotton. Just like the colours, the materials have been picked to reflect the botanical theme. They are items that not only look good but also feel good to touch and use, and do good in the world.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mia Olsson, Communication and Interiors Manager at Ikea India, says, “The collection has helped us to create jobs for vulnerable groups far from the labour market. Teaming up with social entrepreneurs is about making a positive change, but also about good business. By co-creating collections, more people have the chance to earn a decent living. And Ikea, tapping into unique handicraft skills, gets to fill the stores with one-of-a-kind products that not only look good, but actually do good too.”

Two social entrepreneurs from India who have been chosen to collaborate on the collection include Industree Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Bengaluru which builds sustainable livelihoods in the creative manufacturing sector. The other one is Rangsutra, a non-profit organisation that works to bridge the gap between rural artisans and global consumers in order to develop sustainable livelihoods and revive India’s rich craft heritage.

Industree has worked on the beautiful, handwoven baskets, flatwoven rug, plant pots with handles made of sustainable banana fibres and are priced between Rs 199 and Rs 1,490.

Rangsutra has created handmade cushion covers, which designed together with Syrian seamstresses, go beautifully with the botanical theme and are priced between Rs 699 and Rs 899.