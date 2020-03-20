Many faced with anxiety, confusion during self-quarantine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With more than 70, 545 persons advised self-quarantine at home ever since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Telangana, several of those who isolated themselves have reported anxiety, fear and lack of clarity on how to remain isolated with no guidance from officials.

Express spoke to two individuals who returned from Spain and USA respectively and are facing a tough time emotionally tackling the fear of possibly hosting the virus.

One is a professional working at an IT firm in the city, who self isolated after landing in Hyderabad on March 4 even though there were no guidelines given by the government at the time to do so. “When I came back, apart from giving all my details at the airport, nobody told me to quarantine. Since I had read online about the necessity of it, I decided to inform my company here and do it,” shared the professional.

She was forced to stay away from her family, whom she had met after almost a month. “My parents are aged over 60 and I was very scared I would pass the virus to them. It was quite saddening,” she admitted.

Something similar was experienced by Pradeep Gadicherla, an IT professional who returned from an official trip to America mid-March. “To be honest, on day one itself I had an outburst because after almost a month I returned home and I could not greet my children,” he shared.He admits that though he got daily calls from health officials, there was no guidance on how to stay in isolation.