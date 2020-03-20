Telangana RTC takes air travellers to quarantine centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been roped in to help transport air travellers requiring quarantine to the designated centres. RTC has already supplied nearly 50 buses in the last three days and has been transporting all international travellers to the newly made quarantine centres.

The decision was taken after the Telangana CMO stated that irrespective of where the international passengers came from, they will be in mandatory quarantine for 14 days to rule out an infection.

The RTC is deploying city ordinary and metro express buses for the same from various depots. Inside the bus, the passengers are made to sit at a distance of four to six feet from each other, to ensure no contact is maintained. Furthermore, the bus is being put through rigorous sanitisation drills after every trip.

CISF to maintain ‘minimum touch’ at airport

The CISF deployed at 63 airports has been instructed to maintain ‘minimum touch’ with passengers without compromising on security procedures. They have been asked to maintain a gap of at least 2.5 cm from passengers during frisking. Staff from the intelligence wing at airports have also been sensitised to look out for infected or sick passengers