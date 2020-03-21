Coronavirus: Handwash frenzy leads Hyderabad to use more water

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Water usage in Greater Hyderabad has increased manifold in the last two weeks as citizens have been washing their hands umpteen times to protect themselves from Coronavirus, say Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials. The board, however, reassures that there is no shortage of water as of now.Officials say this is a good sign that apart from sanitisers, people are using water for washing their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds as many as times possible.

The Telangana government, on March 14, issued a GO ordering the closure of all educational institutions including coaching centres, residential schools, cinema halls, amusement parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, hostels etc. This has helped save water which is turn is being diverted to domestic consumers, HMWS&SB officials told Express.

Water drawn from the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (Akkampally source) and Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project (Yellampally source) is at its maximum. More water cannot be drawn from these reservoirs as the existing water distribution system cannot take the additional load. From KDWSP, the Water Board draws 270-272 million gallons of water per day (MGD) and 168 MGD from GDWSP. Besides, many households use water drawn from borewells for washing purposes.