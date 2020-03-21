STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Coronavirus: Handwash frenzy leads Hyderabad to use more water

Water drawn from the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (Akkampally source) and Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project (Yellampally source) is at its maximum.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Handwash

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Water usage in Greater Hyderabad has increased manifold in the last two weeks as citizens have been washing their hands umpteen times to protect themselves from Coronavirus, say Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials. The board, however, reassures that there is no shortage of water as of now.Officials say this is a good sign that apart from sanitisers, people are using water for washing their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds as many as times possible. 

The Telangana government, on March 14, issued a GO ordering the closure of all educational institutions including coaching centres, residential schools, cinema halls, amusement parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums, hostels etc. This has helped save water which is turn is being diverted to domestic consumers, HMWS&SB officials told Express.

Water drawn from the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (Akkampally source) and Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project (Yellampally source) is at its maximum. More water cannot be drawn from these reservoirs as the existing water distribution system cannot take the additional load. From KDWSP, the Water Board draws 270-272 million gallons of water per day (MGD) and 168 MGD from GDWSP. Besides, many households use water drawn from borewells for washing purposes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad Coronavirus Water Supply COVID 19 handwash
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp