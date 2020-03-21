Coronavirus impact: Minimal buses, SCR, Metro trains in Hyderabad on curfew day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come Sunday, public transport in Telangana is likely to come to a near standstill as the Railways, Metro and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will reduced frequency in operations.

This is in compliance with the Janata Curfew announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The South Central Railway (SCR) has already announced that the MMTS and DEMU services will be reduced on Sunday, March 22, in light of Janata Curfew measures.

On Friday, they issued a circular stating that suburban services in Secunderabad and Hyderabad will be reduced to a bare minimum on Sunday. Passenger trains originating between March 21 midnight till March 22 and from March 22 midnight to March 23 respectively will not be run. This will impact around 2,400 train services.

Officials have also notified that all long distance Mall/Express and Intercity trains originating between 4 am to 10pm on March 22 will be cancelled. This will impact 1,300 services in the entire SCR region. The TSRTC and Metro have not stated their plans yet. However, highly placed sources have stated that they are also likely to reduce their frequency. HMRL MD NVS Reddy stated that a decision on the same will be taken on Saturday. RTC is also likely to hold a high-level meeting.