STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Coronavirus impact: Minimal buses, SCR, Metro trains in Hyderabad on curfew day

SCR announces reduction in services; HMRL and RTC likely to announce similar measures

Published: 21st March 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro Rail image used for representational purpose. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Come Sunday, public transport in Telangana is likely to come to a near standstill as the Railways, Metro and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will reduced frequency in operations. 
This is in compliance with the Janata Curfew announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The South Central Railway (SCR) has already announced that the MMTS and DEMU services will be reduced on Sunday, March 22, in light of Janata Curfew measures.

On Friday, they issued a circular stating that suburban services in Secunderabad and Hyderabad will be reduced to a bare minimum on Sunday. Passenger trains originating between March 21 midnight till March 22 and from March 22 midnight to March 23 respectively will not be run. This will impact around 2,400 train services.

Officials have also notified that all long distance Mall/Express and Intercity trains originating between 4 am to 10pm on March 22 will be cancelled. This will impact 1,300 services in the entire SCR region. The TSRTC and Metro have not stated their plans yet. However, highly placed sources have stated that they are also likely to reduce their frequency. HMRL MD NVS Reddy stated that a decision on the same will be taken on Saturday. RTC is also likely to hold a high-level meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp