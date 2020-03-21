STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Coronavirus outbreak: Over 50 Indians marooned in United Kingdom

Baig and others also made an appeal to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who in turn requested Subramanyan Jaishankar, the Union Minister of External Affairs, to help the stranded citizens.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Several Indians, including Hyderabad denizens, who are stuck at the Indian High Commission in UK

Several Indians, including Hyderabad denizens, who are stuck at the Indian High Commission in UK

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  More than 50 Indian citizens, including many from Hyderabad, are stuck in United Kingdom (UK) ahead of the implementation of Centre’s order banning all International flights coming into the country from March 22. It has to be mentioned here that a Hyderabad resident, Mirza Ibrahim Baig, and 50 others were all set to fly from Gatwick airport in UK to Hyderabad on Friday morning. However, the flight officials denied them from boarding the flight in the light of Indian government’s instruction which says, “no scheduled International commercial passenger aircraft shall take off from any foreign airport for any airport in India after March 22”. 

Baig said, “People who are stranded here are mostly students. Our parents back home are panicking as Europe may become the next epicentre of this virus. Right now, we are reaching out to the embassy officials seeking help.” Baig and others also made an appeal to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who in turn requested Subramanyan Jaishankar, the Union Minister of External Affairs, to help the stranded citizens.

Speaking to Express, Owaisi said: “I had a conversation with the Foreign Secretary who told me that these are temporary measures. I apprised the same to the students who reached out to me.” Earlier he had tweeted, “I’ve been informed by one of my constituents that the UK authorities are not allowing approx. 20 Indians to board a flight to India from Gatwick airport. Immigration authorities are insisting on an email from Indian govt. Request @DrSJaishankar to help these stranded Indians urgently (sic).”

As of now, the 50 plus citizens are staying in the office of the Indian High Commission in UK. “Embassy officials are talking to the officials in New Delhi, but there is still no news,” he added. Abdul Faheem Qureshi, an advocate said: “My son (Habeed Mustafa Qureshi) is leading all the passengers to Indian High Commission in London for a memorandum to arrange special flights for Indians in UK, who are suffering from severe trauma as they have not been provided facility for treatment by the NHS in London.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad United Kingdom students stranded
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp