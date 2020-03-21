STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad metro to shut on Sunday to observe 'Janata Curfew'

The decision was taken keeping in view PM Narendra Modi's appeal for the self-imposed curfew. 

Hyderabad Metro Rail image used for representational purpose. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to abide by the Prime Minister's advice of the 'Janata Curfew', the Hyderabad Metro Rail Services will be closed for the public on March 22. The services will be unavailable for the entire day. 

NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited had on Saturday announced that the decision was taken keeping in view PM Narendra Modi's appeal for the self-imposed curfew. 

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Handwash frenzy leads Hyderabad to use more water

Hyderabad metro is an integral commuting service in the city ferrying close to 4 lakh passengers daily. However, its arterial commuting line - from Ameerpet to HiTech city - has taken a major hit since most IT companies in and around HiTech city and Gachibowli recently announced 'work from home' for its employees. This stretch sees close to 17 thousand footfalls per day on an average but now wears a deserted look. 

Additionally, there are reports which said that all the L&T Next Galleria Malls will also be shut down on Sunday for the obvious reason.

