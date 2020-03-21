STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana isolates Iran, Malaysia nationals in Hyderabad hospitals

 Nationals of various Asian countries including Indonesia, Malaysia and Iran were traced by city police and municipal authorities on Friday.

Doctors wear masks while examining foreigners who came from Badi Masjid, Mallepally. (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nationals of various Asian countries including Indonesia, Malaysia and Iran were traced by city police and municipal authorities on Friday. While some of them were put under isolation, others were kept under home quarantine. The Indonesians were taken to Fever Hospital, one of the Malaysians was taken to Chest Hospital in Erragada after the persons showed symptoms, as confirmed to Express by officials of the hospitals. The Iranians meanwhile have been kept under home isolation. 

On Friday, Ramgopalpet police were tipped off regarding eight Iranian nationals who were at the Nallagutta mosque. The group comprising of four men and women, aged between 25-48 years came from Khurasan in Iran on February 24. They came to Hyderabad on February 29, and stayed at the Badi Masjid in Mallepally and later shifted to the mosque in Nallagutta on March 18. 

On the same day, Saifabad police traced eight Malaysian nationals to Jama Masjid in Khairatabad. 
A city police official said that the group comprises of four men and women. While the men were staying in the mosque since March 12, the women were taking shelter in neighbourhood. While seven of them are under home quarantine as they did not show any symptoms, police confirmed that one of them has been sent to Chest Hospital in Erragadda. 

On Thursday night, eight Indonesians, including women, were taken to isolation ward of Fever Hospital officials. The Indonesians are part of a group of people who visited India, including Karimnagar in Telangana. They were in Hyderabad for a religious meeting and were residing at Badi Masjid in Mallepally. Saleem Ahmed, general secretary, Badi Masjid said, “They were lodged in Badi Masjid for the last three to four days.”

