1,400 people who traveled abroad checked for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, show no symptoms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC’s teams have so far surveyed 1,400 people in Hyderabad who had recently returned from aboard and found no symptoms of Covid-19 among them. The civic body has deployed 150 teams in the city’s various wards to identify if those who have recently returned from aborad have Covid- 19 symptoms.

According to the orders of the State, those who have returned from abroad should be under home quarantine for 14 days. Those disobeying the orders will be shifted to designated quarantine centres, said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

If the teams find a person with Covid-19 symptoms, they are supposed to immediately inform the control room. Accordingly, the symptomatic persons will be taken to isolation centres in an ambulance for further treatment. The field teams are also equipped with a safety kit.