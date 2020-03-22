STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

1,400 people who traveled abroad checked for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, show no symptoms

The civic body has deployed 150 teams in the city’s various wards to identify if those who have recently returned from aborad have Covid- 19 symptoms.

Published: 22nd March 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC staff disinfecting the civic body’s office in Hyderabad on Friday

GHMC staff disinfecting the civic body’s office in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC’s teams have so far surveyed 1,400 people in Hyderabad who had recently returned from aboard and found no symptoms of Covid-19 among them. The civic body has deployed 150 teams in the city’s various wards to identify if those who have recently returned from aborad have Covid- 19 symptoms.

According to the orders of the State, those who have returned from abroad should be under home quarantine for 14 days. Those disobeying the orders will be shifted to designated quarantine centres, said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

If the teams find a person with Covid-19 symptoms, they are supposed to immediately inform the control room. Accordingly, the symptomatic persons will be taken to isolation centres in an ambulance for further treatment. The field teams are also equipped with a safety kit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad covid 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp