Hyderabad residents help out quarantined

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have gone on an alert ever since GHMC officials began tracking down foreign-returned residents. They are issuing messages and alerts in resident groups to self-declare their past travel history and stop using services of domestic help and drivers during the phase of quarantine for safety of all residents.

One such colony has been Hill County which has made a list of all those who returned and helped them out in every way possible. “We have taken note of who all came in and have advised them to stay indoors. In order for them to be able to do so, we are helping them with all essential supplies from milk, vegetables, medicines, Internet etc by placing it on their doorstep so that they can conveniently continue their quarantine,” noted Ratna Gopal, from Hill County Apartments.

Similarly, in My Home Jewel, they have developed a database of all those who have travelled abroad.

“We are working closely with the GHMC and the police officials and have given them all the details. In case someone is not following the quarantine we are watching them closely and are enforcing the same or passing intelligence to the officials,” added an official from My Home Jewel RWA.

RWAs issue messages

The RWAs are issuing messages in resident groups to self-declare their travel history and stop using services of domestic help.