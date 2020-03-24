Hyderabad civic body amps up spraying of disinfectants on city roads

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified the spraying of sodium hypochlorite on roads and footpaths using high-pressure spraying machines. The chemical is a broad-spectrum disinfectant that is effective in killing viruses and bacteria.

The GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing has procured as many as six jetting machines from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) for the same.

EVDM wing director Vishwajit Kampati said that the jetting machines would help spray the disinfectant faster and ensure a wider coverage. Six teams would work in three shifts (24 hours) to spray the disinfectant across the city, including Himayatnagar, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Punjagutta and various parts of Old City and several areas in Serilingampally zone.