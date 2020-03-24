STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad on canvas

The group show at Beyond Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills, may have seen the curtains down because of the safety measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic, but its flavour still lasts.

Published: 24th March 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The group show at Beyond Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills, may have seen the curtains down because of the safety measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic, but its flavour still lasts. ‘Inspire-II’, the art exhibition by two artists Ramu Maredu and T Sujatha focused on different facets of the cityscape as it appears on its own and how it has been seeping in the already troubled psyche. Elements of post Post-Modernism are blended with those of aesthetics presenting a balance between dystopia and the perception of beauty.

That’s how one sees in one of the paintings a sari clad woman sort of lost in the urban landscape of a building which is under construction. The distaste on the woman’s face is quite justifies the chaos around to which she seemingly has been left exposed to; this isn’t a momentous capture by the artist, it shows a gradual process whose residue has intertwined with the psyche.

The  woman is just the representation of that psyche. Presenting quite a contrast to this is another painting of pink blooms – reminder of spring, which is quite a relief in these dark times when the whole world is witnessing gloom without any hope in sight. In the artwork ‘Deccan Space’ Ramu explores Hyderabad in terms of both what is missing and what is present. And it’s quite evident seeing the artwork that the artist has seen different layers of the cityscape. He says, “I am not just the part of change, but its observer as well.”

Give some thought to our cities, environment
While on the topic of city and urban landscapes, here is a virtual event you can all take part. Babulfilms, Hyderabad, is hosting the #Connect2Earth Earth Hour 20 on March 28 from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm. This virtual event requires you to switch off lights and log into earthhour.org/take-part

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress
@Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beyond Art Gallery Inspire II
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thermal screening of passengers being conducted amid coronavirus outbreak, at Guwahati Railway Station. (Photo| ANI)
Doctor explains: How can cancer patients keep coronavirus away?
Police officials warning people who were seen on the roads in Andhra. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh police pick up lathis to deal with curfew violators
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp