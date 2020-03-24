Hyderabad on canvas

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The group show at Beyond Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills, may have seen the curtains down because of the safety measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic, but its flavour still lasts. ‘Inspire-II’, the art exhibition by two artists Ramu Maredu and T Sujatha focused on different facets of the cityscape as it appears on its own and how it has been seeping in the already troubled psyche. Elements of post Post-Modernism are blended with those of aesthetics presenting a balance between dystopia and the perception of beauty.

That’s how one sees in one of the paintings a sari clad woman sort of lost in the urban landscape of a building which is under construction. The distaste on the woman’s face is quite justifies the chaos around to which she seemingly has been left exposed to; this isn’t a momentous capture by the artist, it shows a gradual process whose residue has intertwined with the psyche.

The woman is just the representation of that psyche. Presenting quite a contrast to this is another painting of pink blooms – reminder of spring, which is quite a relief in these dark times when the whole world is witnessing gloom without any hope in sight. In the artwork ‘Deccan Space’ Ramu explores Hyderabad in terms of both what is missing and what is present. And it’s quite evident seeing the artwork that the artist has seen different layers of the cityscape. He says, “I am not just the part of change, but its observer as well.”

Give some thought to our cities, environment

While on the topic of city and urban landscapes, here is a virtual event you can all take part. Babulfilms, Hyderabad, is hosting the #Connect2Earth Earth Hour 20 on March 28 from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm. This virtual event requires you to switch off lights and log into earthhour.org/take-part

